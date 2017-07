UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY BLOCK PARTY SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY

ON SATURDAY, “UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY” WILL BE PARTNERING WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FOR THE “COMMUNITY CONNECTION” BLOCK PARTY.

THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN DALE STREET PARK FROM 11AM-3PM.

CLIFF COLEMAN, ONE OF THE EVENT ORGANIZERS IS EXPECTING A BIG CROWD AND FUN FOR ALL AGES.

THERE WILL BE FOOD, GAMES, FUN, AND PRIZES TO GIVE AWAY.

THE GOAL OF THE GATHERING WILL BE TO CONTINUE TO BUILD POSITIVE RELATIONSHIPS AND UNDERSTANDING WITH COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.

POLICE OFFICERS, SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AND CITY OFFICIALS WILL BE ON HAND TO MEET THE RESIDENTS THEY SERVE AND CELEBRATE OUR COMMUNITY.