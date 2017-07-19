COUNTY LETS EMPLOYEES CARRY GUNS IN PARTS OF COURTHOUSE

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – County officials in western Iowa will now allow employees to carry concealed guns to work in the courthouse and two other county buildings.

The move comes as the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors try to abide by a new state law that expands gun rights while also complying with a state Supreme Court order limiting guns in court-controlled areas.

Guns must be concealed and won’t be allowed in courtrooms and a few other areas.

The state Supreme Court issued an order in June that only law enforcement can have weapons in courthouses and court-controlled areas.

The board rescinded a ban on weapons on county property that same month, saying it was necessary to comply with the state’s expanded gun rights law.