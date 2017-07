RIVER-CADE ACTIVITIES CONTINUE WITH AUCTION & PARADE

THE 54TH PORT OF SIOUX CITY RIVER-CADE CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH SEVERAL ACTIVITIES.

THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE AUCTION TAKES PLACE TONIGHT (MONDAY) AT THE SIOUX CITY ELKS CLUB ON TRI-VIEW AVENUE AT 7PM.

ON TUESDAY THE ANDY LANGIN MEMORIAL SKATEBOARD CONTEST TAKES PLACE AT 6PM IN COOK PARK.

THERE’S ALSO A ROBOTICS CAMP TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

THEN ON WEDNESDAY IT’S THE BIG RIVER-CADE PARADE THROUGH DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WITH 99 YEAR OLD MIKKI PAUL SERVING AS GRAND MARSHALL.

THE PARADE WILL STROLL UP DOUGLAS STREET FROM 5TH TO 10TH STREET STARTING AT 6PM, AND THEN OVER TO PIERCE AND BACK DOWN TO 4TH.

AFTER THE PARADE THERE’S AN ICE CREAM SOCIAL ON PIERCE BETWEEN 3RD AND 5TH, ALONG WITH THE SMILE CONTEST FINALS AND MUSIC.

THE MERRIAM CARNIVAL BEGINS AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT AND THE NIGHT IS CAPPED OFF WITH A FIREWORKS DISPLAY AT 10PM.