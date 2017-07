CENTRAL MART ROBBERY

AT APPROXIMATELY 6:15 THIS MORNING , THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A ROBBERY THAT HAD JUST TAKEN PLACE AT CENTRAL MART LOCATED AT 1000 MORNINGSIDE AVE.

A SINGLE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, DISPLAYED A WEAPON AND DEMANDED MONEY. THE SUSPECT WAS DESCRIBED AS BEING AVERAGE HEIGHT AND HAVING A SLIGHT BUILD. THE SUSPECT’S FACE WAS COVERED. THE SUSPECT FLED ON FOOT FROM THE LOCATION.

NO ONE WAS INJURED.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION. NO OTHER INFORMATION WAS RELEASED.