OUTDOOR PLAZA WORK UNDERWAY AT CLAY COUNTY FAIR

A demolition project is underway on the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer.

Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons says an agriculture building is being torn down to make way for a long-planned outdoor plaza.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/CLAY.mp3

OC…..hundred years ;14

This year will mark the 100th year for the event in Spencer that’s billed as “the world’s greatest county fair.”

The 2017 Clay County Fair is scheduled for September 9-17, but there’s currently no timeline for completion of the new plaza:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/CLAY2.mp3

OC………for the fair. :09

More than 325,000 people attended the Clay County Fair during its nine-day run last year – down slightly from the record 330,000 visitors in 2015.

Radio Iowa