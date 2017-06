KUM & GO ROBBED BY ARMED SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT THAT ROBBED THE KUM AND GO CONVENIENCE STORE IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET EARLY TUESDAY.

POLICE SAY THE BLACK MALE SUSPECT WAS ARMED WITH A WEAPON.

HE ENTERED THE STORE SHORTLY AFTER 2AM AND DEMANDED MONEY.

THE SUSPECT FLED WITH CASH AND SOME CIGARETTES.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.