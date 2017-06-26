Home Local News RIBFEST RAISES RECORD FUNDS FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES

RIBFEST RAISES RECORD FUNDS FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES

Woody Gottburg
Last weekend’s Ribfest at the Hard Rock hotel and Casino raised a record amount of money for Camp High Hopes.

Rib Fest 2017 brought in $60,500 for the special needs camp.
More than 1,600 people came to enjoy the food and fun with over 100 volunteers working at the event.

Twenty-two teams competed for cash prizes and bragging rights in the KCBS sanctioned event with the Reserve Champion in the competition won by Digger’s BBQ of Sioux City, and Ferg-A-Que of Sioux City went home as the Grand Champion of Rib Fest .

The proceeds raised from Saturday’s event will go directly to the programs and services Camp High Hopes provides to kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses.

