RIBFEST RAISES RECORD FUNDS FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES

Last weekend’s Ribfest at the Hard Rock hotel and Casino raised a record amount of money for Camp High Hopes.

Rib Fest 2017 brought in $60,500 for the special needs camp.

More than 1,600 people came to enjoy the food and fun with over 100 volunteers working at the event.

Twenty-two teams competed for cash prizes and bragging rights in the KCBS sanctioned event with the Reserve Champion in the competition won by Digger’s BBQ of Sioux City, and Ferg-A-Que of Sioux City went home as the Grand Champion of Rib Fest .

The proceeds raised from Saturday’s event will go directly to the programs and services Camp High Hopes provides to kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses.