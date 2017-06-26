IOWA BUDGET WILL END FISCAL YEAR IN THE RED

This is the final week of Iowa’s current state budget year and Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s keeping an eye on the bottom line, knowing there is going to be a budget shortfall brought on by lower than expected state revenues.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources director had indicated the budget shortage might force the department to close some state Parks.

Reynolds says they will all be open for the Fourth of July:

Reynolds says she is still planning to borrow 50 million dollars from the state emergency fund to cover the budget deficit unless there is a dramatic change in the bottom line through this week.

