Home Local News FIREFIGHTER’S HOCKEY GAME SUPPORTS SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS

Proceeds from a charity hockey game between Sioux City firefighters and police will benefit local military veterans.

Local #7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters presented a $1500 check to Support Siouxland Soldiers Monday afternoon.

Firefighter Ryan Smrecek played in the “Battle of the Badges” charity hockey game:


Sarah Petersen of Support Siouxland Soldiers accepted the check for the non-profit organization:


Petersen says Support Siouxland Soldiers next event is August 24th


That event will take place at the Long Lines Family Event Center from 10am-2pm.

