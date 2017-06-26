FIREFIGHTER’S HOCKEY GAME SUPPORTS SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS

Proceeds from a charity hockey game between Sioux City firefighters and police will benefit local military veterans.
Local #7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters presented a $1500 check to Support Siouxland Soldiers Monday afternoon.
Firefighter Ryan Smrecek played in the “Battle of the Badges” charity hockey game:
Sarah Petersen of Support Siouxland Soldiers accepted the check for the non-profit organization:
Petersen says Support Siouxland Soldiers next event is August 24th
That event will take place at the Long Lines Family Event Center from 10am-2pm.