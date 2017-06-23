GALVAN-HERNANDEZ TRIAL SET FOR OCTOBER

One of two suspects accused of the dismemberment murder of a man in Dakota County has been scheduled for trial.

Nebraska court records say 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

The trial is scheduled to begin October 16th.

Authorities say Andres Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, both of Wakefield, allegedly fatally shot Kubik last November.

Parts of Kubik’s body were found in a car and in a creek.

Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik’s home November 1st and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.

A judge has ruled that Surber isn’t mentally competent to stand trial.

