GALVAN-HERNANDEZ TRIAL SET FOR OCTOBER

One of two suspects accused of the dismemberment murder of a man in Dakota County has been scheduled for trial.
Nebraska court records say 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.
The trial is scheduled to begin October 16th.
Authorities say Andres Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, both of Wakefield, allegedly fatally shot Kubik last November.
Parts of Kubik’s body were found in a car and in a creek.
Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik’s home November 1st and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.
A judge has ruled that Surber isn’t mentally competent to stand trial.
