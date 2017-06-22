Home Local News CATTLE TRUCK CATCHES FIRE NEAR SOUTH SIOUX CITY

CATTLE TRUCK CATCHES FIRE NEAR SOUTH SIOUX CITY

By
Woody Gottburg
-
34
0
SHARE

An early morning accident on the edge of South Sioux City ended with a cattle truck catching fire and several head sustaining severe burns.

The accident happened when the truck blew a tire around 3am Thursday morning on the off-ramp of Interstate 129 and Highway 20 going onto Dakota Avenue.

Authorities say the blown tire caught fire as the driver tried to make his way to a truck stop.

That set the trailer on fire, badly burning some of the cattle.

Other animals inside were rescued and transferred onto another truck.

Photo courtesy KMEG

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR