CATTLE TRUCK CATCHES FIRE NEAR SOUTH SIOUX CITY

An early morning accident on the edge of South Sioux City ended with a cattle truck catching fire and several head sustaining severe burns.
The accident happened when the truck blew a tire around 3am Thursday morning on the off-ramp of Interstate 129 and Highway 20 going onto Dakota Avenue.
Authorities say the blown tire caught fire as the driver tried to make his way to a truck stop.
That set the trailer on fire, badly burning some of the cattle.
Other animals inside were rescued and transferred onto another truck.
Photo courtesy KMEG