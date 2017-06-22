CATTLE TRUCK CATCHES FIRE NEAR SOUTH SIOUX CITY

An early morning accident on the edge of South Sioux City ended with a cattle truck catching fire and several head sustaining severe burns.

The accident happened when the truck blew a tire around 3am Thursday morning on the off-ramp of Interstate 129 and Highway 20 going onto Dakota Avenue.

Authorities say the blown tire caught fire as the driver tried to make his way to a truck stop.

That set the trailer on fire, badly burning some of the cattle.

Other animals inside were rescued and transferred onto another truck.

Photo courtesy KMEG