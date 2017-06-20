COOKOUTS PROVIDE UNITY FOR WEST HIGH FEEDER SCHOOLS

Students, parents and staff from the Perry Creek Elementary School got together for a noon cookout Tuesday to built unity for their future high school.

Kari Kellen of the Sioux City Community School District Foundation says the event was the first “WE ARE WEST” program for students who will eventually attend West High School:

Perry Creek Principal Amy Denney says forming that unity among students in the newest elementary in Sioux City is important:

Kellen says Smithfield Foods is providing the meat for the six scheduled cook-outs this summer for the West feeder schools:

The next cookout takes place on June 27th from 11:30 to 12:30 at Riverside Elementary.

Donations will be accepted there for the Riverside student’s family who lost their home Monday in a fire on Boise Street.