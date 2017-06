TEN PEOPLE ESCAPE BOISE STREET HOUSE FIRE (UPDATED)

Updated 4:25pm 6/19/17 by Woody Gottburg

A HOUSE FIRE HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A HOME IN RIVERSIDE THIS (MONDAY) MORNING.

FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS FIVE SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE UNITS WERE SENT TO 2221 BOISE STREET SHORTLY BEFORE 9AM:

AESOPH SAYS THE TEN PEOPLE INCLUDED A COUPLE RENTING THE HOME AND SOME FRIENDS WHO WERE STAYING THERE, INCLUDING SIX CHILDREN AGES ONE TO TWELVE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE WAS DETERMINED TO BE ONE OF THE CHILDREN PLAYING WITH A CIGARETTE LIGHTER.

ALL OF THE OCCUPANTS SAFELY ESCAPED:

AESOPH SAYS WITHOUT THE SMOKE ALARMS, THE SITUATION COULD HAVE HAD TRAGIC CONSEQUENCES:

A DOG AND TWO CATS BELONGING TO THE OCCUPANTS DID NOT SURVIVE.

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED.