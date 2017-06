HYDRANT PARTY PROVIDES COOL SUMMER FUN

Updated 2:35p 6/19/17

CHILDREN AND A FEW ADULTS KEPT COOL MONDAY AFTERNOON AT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE’S FIRST “HYDRANT PARTY”.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ AND FIREFIGHTERS OPENED THE HYDRANT AT 9TH AND IOWA STREETS, SPRAYING WATER FOR NEIGHBORHOOD RESIDENTS TO SPLASH AND HAVE FUN:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/HYDRANT.mp3

OC…..BEFOREHAND. :10

THE FIREFIGHTERS HAD MUSIC PLAYING AND ALSO GAVE TOURS OF THEIR FIRE TRUCK AND HANDED OUT FIRE PREVENTION INFORMATION.

———————————————

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IS GOING TO HOST A “HYDRANT PARTY” MONDAY AFTERNOON.

FIREFIGHTERS WILL OPEN THE HYDRANT AT 9TH AND IOWA STREETS AND SPRAY WATER TO COOL OFF LOCAL KIDS AND RESIDENTS WHO WANT TO TAKE PART IN THE FUN.

THEY WILL ALSO GIVE TOURS OF THEIR FIRE TRUCKS AND HAVE FIRE PREVENTION INFORMATION TO HAND OUT.

BRING YOUR OWN TOWEL TO THE HYDRANT PARTY WHICH STARTS AT 12:30 AND GOES UNTIL 2:30 THIS AFTERNOON.