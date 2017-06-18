RICKETTS TOURS NEBRASKA STORM DAMAGE

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spent the weekend touring damaged towns and areas from tornadoes and strong storms that struck the state Friday.

The governor flew border to border by helicopter across Nebraska, including Wayne County and the town of Hoskins.

The tornadoes damaged some grain bins and buildings, downed power lines and destroyed several trees

A State Disaster Declaration for the continuing severe weather events that began back on June 12th has been submitted.

Several Nebraska agencies, including NEMA, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Department of Roads, and the Nebraska National Guard, as well as the American Red Cross have provided relief in the storm struck areas.