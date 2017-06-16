LONGTIME KLEM RADIO NEWSCASTER PASSES AWAY

A well known Le Mars radio newscaster has passed away.

Longtime KLEM news director Larry Schmitz died Thursday at the age of 75.

Dave Grosenheider of Powell Broadcasting reported for Larry at KLEM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/SCHMITZ.mp3

Grosenheider says Schmitz also worked at another job where he served the public in a different way:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/SCHMITZ2.mp3

Schmitz ran a weekly public affairs news program called “The Opinionaire”, which resulted in an exclusive interview with a relative unknown who would later become President:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/SCHMITZ3.mp3

The Powell Broadcasting family wishes to express their sympathy to Larry’s family, friends and listeners.

Funeral arrangements are with the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home.