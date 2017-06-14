MARROW DONOR MATCH SOUGHT FOR AREA RACE DRIVER

A well known northwest Iowa dirt track racer from Doon is in need of a marrow transplant.

Right now no donor match has been found for 36-year-old Dave Mulder.

Mulder’s friends have organized a donor registry drive this Saturday to perhaps find the best match for Dave and to raise awareness about the need for marrow donors.

Mulder is a husband, father of three children, salesman and dirt track racer who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in May of 2016.

He underwent three rounds of chemotherapy but last month learned that he had relapsed and a marrow transplant will give him his best chance to survive.

You can help by joining the University of Iowa Marrow Donor Program and Be The Match Registry using a simple cheek swab.

The event will be held at the Doon Community Center Saturday from 9am until 3pm.

If you can’t make it to Doon, a link to the registry is posted here:

http://join.bethematch.org/DaveStrong