COIN COLLECTION LOST 47 YEARS AGO RETURNED TO OWNER

A coin collection lost to a Sioux City man for 47 years is back with its owner thanks to the Iowa Treasure Hunt and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.

The collection started by John Potash and his father was turned over to the state treasurer’s office as unclaimed property in the form of safe deposit box contents almost 15 years ago.

That was after the original bank changed owners and no rent had been paid on the deposit box for some years.

Potash found the lost property by searching the state treasurer’s website,

Potash’s own son Elliot was also on the list and received a check for previously unclaimed funds totaling $398 dollars.

Fitzgerald says many other Iowans can find cash and items waiting for them if they check the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt website:

Over 33 million dollars is turned over to the treasurer’s department each year, and Fitzgerald says the state is able to return about 60 per cent of it by getting a name and address from citizens.

The website is www.GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.