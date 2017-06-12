FIRE DAMAGES COURT STREET APARTMENTS

Two people needed treatment for smoke inhalation following a fire Monday morning at 502 Court Street.

Lt. Joe Rodriquez of Sioux City Fire Rescue says the fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. in a second floor apartment:

Rodriquez says the cause of the fire has been determined to be an overloaded electrical system.

The person renting the apartment was not home at the time of the fire.

The other affected residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes and an escape plan in case of a fire.

Photo by George Lindblade