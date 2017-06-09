SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY 50 BRIDGE CLOSED OVER I-29

South Dakota Department of Transportation officials have closed the Highway 50 bridge over Interstate 29 at Exit 26 effective immediately on Friday afternoon.

Crews working on the bridge rehabilitation project discovered deterioration under the bridge deck.

That’s a safety issue and necessitates closing the bridge to traffic so immediate repairs can be made.

The bridge will remain closed until repairs are completed and engineers determine the bridge is again safe for traffic.

Interstate-29 northbound traffic wanting to head west on Highway 50 toward Vermillion are advised to use Exit 31 at Highway 48 and head back south on I-29 to Highway 50.

Highway 50 eastbound traffic from Vermillion should use northbound Highway 19 to eastbound Highway 46 to access northbound I-29.