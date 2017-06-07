JURY SEATED FOR PABLO-MORALES MURDER TRIAL

Opening statements will begin Thursday morning in the jury trial of a Hubbard, Nebraska man accused in the death of his estranged wife in Sioux City in 2015.

29 year old Rogelio Pablo-Morales is charged with first degree murder in the strangulation death of his former wife, 21 year old Margarita Morales.

Investigators say the couple were together in a car in May of 2015 when the alleged crime took place.

Court documents say Morales told investigators a fight broke out when his wife told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship and that she was seeing another man.

The trial begins at 9am in Woodbury County District Court.