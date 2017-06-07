BE FAST IN DEALING WITH STROKE SYMPTOMS

If you went to the Sioux City Explorers baseball game Tuesday evening, you saw a giant inflatable brain in the stadium parking lot.

The walk through brain was there to call attention to the dangers of stroke.

Mercy Medical Center’s Nicole Shea says the acronym “Be Fast” explains the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/STROKE2.mp3

She says F stands for face, where a stroke could cause droopiness in features on one side of your face:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/STROKE3.mp3

Shea says the quicker you get to the hospital if you have any of those symptoms, the better your chances of recovery.

The brain was displayed as part of Mercy’s 2nd annual “Strike Out Stroke” campaign with the Explorers.