TANYA TUCKER & JOHN ANDERSON TO PERFORM AT THE ORPHEUM

Two of country music’s most award-winning performers, Tanya Tucker and John Anderson, will appear together in concert at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, July 7th.

Tucker has had 10 number one hits and 56 top 40 singles.

Anderson had a number one song in 1983 with “Swingin” and has charted 20 top ten songs.

Tickets for the two classic country greats go on sale this Friday, June 9th, at the Tyson Events Center Box Office.

You can also get tickets online at OrpheumLive.com, or by calling 800-514-ETIX.