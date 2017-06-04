WEAVER WITHDRAWS FROM 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Sheldon Democrat Kim Weaver has decided to drop out of the Iowa 4th District Congressional race.
Weaver announced on her Facebook page Saturday that she would no longer seek the seat currently held by Republican Steve King.
She said in her post that since she first ran in 2016, she had received “very alarming acts of intimidation, including death threats.
Weaver also stated that her personal health is an issue, and that she would have to quit her job to campaign full-time, making it difficult for her to obtain health insurance.
She added that her mother in Des Moines has been experiencing ongoing health issues, so she is moving there to support her.
Weaver says the funds she has raised will be distributed within the district to continue to oppose Steve King.
King defeated Weaver in the 2016 Congressional race.