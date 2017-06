RICKETTS TO SEEK SECOND TERM AS NEBRASKA GOVERNOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTIONS TO SEEK A SECOND TERM IN OFFICE.

THE 52 YEAR OLD REPUBLICAN AND HIS LT. GOVERNOR, MIKE FOLEY, MADE THEIR ANNOUNCEMENT AT AN EVENT SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN LINCOLN.

FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT, NEBRASKA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRPERSON JANE KLEEB RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING RICKETTS HAS FAILED ON PROTECTING WORKING CLASS FAMILIES ON ISSUES THAT AFFECT THEIR POCKETBOOKS FROM HEALTHCARE TO PROPERTY TAXES.

THE NEXT GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE SEAT IS IN NOVEMBER OF 2018.