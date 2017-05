FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS TO RETURN TO THE DOWNTOWN

Food Truck Fridays returns to downtown Sioux City this week.

Sarah Fish of Downtown Partners says there’s a new location for the lunchtime option:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/FOODTRUCK.mp3

OC……….Riviera Theater. :05

Fish says there are more food trucks, non-food vendors and partnerships with nearby brick-and-mortar businesses.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/FOODTRUCK2.mp3

OC……..pop up menu. :20

The trucks will be serving a variety of food Fridays on Historic 4th Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.