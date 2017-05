SIOUX CITY TEN YEAR OLD MISSING

SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING FOR A MISSING TEN YEAR OLD BOY.

DAMIEN E. CRUZ WAS DROPPED OFF BY HIS FATHER LAST NIGHT AT 5 O’CLOCK NEAR 27TH AND MYRTLE, WHERE HIS MOTHER LIVES.

CRUZ’S MOTHER WAS NOT HOME AT THE TIME, BUT ANOTHER ADULT WAS WILLING TO WATCH HIM UNTIL SHE RETURNED.

HE HAS BEEN MISSING EVER SINCE. CRUZ IS A 4-FOOT-EIGHT, 85 POUND HISPANIC MALE.

HE MAY BE WEARING A BLACK SHIRT OR A BLUE PLAID SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON CRUZ’S WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CALL 279-6440.