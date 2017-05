U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is among those paying tribute to our military on this Memorial Day:

Grassley says our forefathers risked everything because they believed so deeply in those fundamental truths of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness:

Grassley says Memorial Day is a reminder for each of us to reflect on the true price of our freedom.