MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES SCHEDULED FOR SIOUXLAND

FLAGS WILL BE AT HALF STAFF THROUGH NOON ON MEMORIAL DAY TO HONOR THOSE MILITARY PERSONNEL WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVICE OF THEIR COUNTRY.

THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL SERVICE HELD AT 10AM AT SIOUX CITY’S MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY TO HONOR THE FALLEN.

KSCJ’S CHARLIE STONE WILL DELIVER THE KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT THE EVENT.

THEN AT NOON IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, A GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY WILL BE HELD AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK.

THAT CEREMONY WILL START CONSTRUCTION OF A 5000 SQUARE FOOT INTERPRETIVE CENTER TO HONOR AMERICAN VETERANS OF ALL MILITARY CONFLICTS.

A GRAND OPENING OF THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER IS SLATED FOR EARLY SUMMER OF 2018.