WESTERN IOWA SHOWS SLOW POPULATION GROWTH

None of Iowa’s fastest growing cities are located in the western part of the state.

That’s according to data in a new U.S. Census report tracking growth since 2010.

Ankeny is the fastest growing city over 50,000 people in that time, with an increase of 28.6% to 58,627 people.

Sioux City’s growth rate was only two tenths of a percent at 82,872 in 229th place.

That’s an increase of just 286 residents since April, 2010 with 209 since last July.

Since 2010, 243 cities have gained population in Iowa, 652 have lost residents and 49 have had no change.

Among smaller towns, Tiffin in Johnson county grew 54.4% to 3006 residents and Bondurant grew 50.2% to a population of 5796.

In northwest Iowa, Arnold’s Park ranked 30th, increasing 11.5% to 1256 people.

Sgt. Bluff ranked 54th with a population of 4551, a 7.7% growth rate.