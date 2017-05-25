RECORD TYSON HOCKEY CROWD RESULTS IN BUSY CONCESSIONS NIGHT

Tuesday night’s Clark Cup championship game at the Tyson Events Center drew 6309 fans to the rink, a record attendance for a Musketeers home game.

Those fans also spent time in line buying a lot of food and drinks.

Figures released by the city’s Events Department say over 4900 beverages were sold, including beer, bottled water, cocktails and soda.

The figures don’t include how many free refills were given to those who purchased a large soda at the game.

Hockey fans also consumed 750 hot dogs, 500 orders of nachos, 400 bags of popcorn, 300 pretzels, 150 large slices of pizza and 100 bags of peanuts.

