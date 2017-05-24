UNION COUNTY READIES FOR START OF B-P-I VS ABC NEWS TRIAL

The Union County courtroom is nearly ready for the start of the $1.9 billion dollar defamation lawsuit trial filed by Beef Products Incorporated against ABC Broadcasting.

Jury selection in the case will begin May 31st and potentially last until June 2nd in Union County District Court in Elk Point, South Dakota.

The lawsuit claims ABC News and reporter Jim Avila damaged B-P-I by referring in news reports to the company’s lean finely textured beef as “pink slime”.

Workers were busy Wednesday testing audio euipment for the trial and bringing in tables and chairs for attorneys, media members and spectators.

Opening statements and presentation of evidence would start on June 5th.

The trial is expected to last nearly two months, until July 28th.