TRIAL DATE SET FOR ROGELIO PABLO-MORALES

A TRIAL DATE IS SET FOR A HUBBARD, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF A SOUTH SIOUX CITY WOMAN IN 2015.

29 YEAR OLD ROGELIO PABLO-MORALES IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF HIS FORMER WIFE, 21 YEAR OLD MARGARITA MORALES.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE COUPLE WERE IN A CAR TOGETHER IN MAY OF 2015 WHEN PABLO-MORALES ALLEGEDLY STRANGLED THE WOMAN.

POLICE FOUND HER AT AN IOWA STREET HOME AFTER RECEIVING A REPORT OF AN UNCONSCIOUS WOMAN DUE TO AN ASSAULT.

PABLO-MORALES TRIAL IS SLATED TO BEGIN ON JUNE 6TH.