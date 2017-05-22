RED’S BURRITOS BEGINS PRODUCTION IN NORTH SIOUX CITY

Red’s All Natural Frozen Burritos are the latest product to be manufactured in Siouxland.

Michael Adair, is Red’s founder and C-E-O of the Franklin, Tennessee company that has moved its manufacturing operations to North Shore Drive in North Sioux City:

Adair says Red’s markets a variety of frozen products, including burritos, bowls, enchiladas and taquitos, some of which are organic, dairy-free and gluten-free:

The transition should be completed within 12 weeks with Red’s employing around 40 people locally.

The company launched after Mike enjoyed his wife’s homemade burritos one evening in 2009 and decided to make them available for everyone to enjoy.

Mike named the company after his dog, Red.