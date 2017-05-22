CITY OFFERS HOUSE FOR SALE TO 1ST TIME HOME BUYER

The City of Sioux City has constructed a single-family home at 2601 Vine Avenue.

Amy Keairns of the city’s Neighborhood Services department says it is for sale to a first time home buyer of moderate income:

A single person hoping to buy the home cannot make more than $35,500 per year. A family of four is limited to $50,650 annual income.

Keairns says the sales price of the home is $112,000.

Prospective buyers cannot currently own a home and must be pre-qualified through a local lender for a 30 year fixed mortgage.

Down payment and closing cost assistance is available:

Those interested in purchasing this house are required to submit a completed application to room 305 at City Hall beginning this Friday.

Applications will not be accepted before that.

Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To receive an application, call 712-279-6255, email akeairns@sioux-city.org, or stop by City Hall, 405 6th Street, Room 305.