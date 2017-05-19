CITY COUNCIL TO DECIDE FIREWORKS ORDINANCE ON MONDAY

On Monday the City Council will vote on amending Sioux City’s Municipal Code regarding changes in state law regulating the sale and use of fireworks in Iowa.

City Manager Bob Padmore says the city is establishing new local regulations:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/FIREWORKS3.mp3

OC……..city limits. :11

The ordinance will set times for the use of fireworks in the city from June 25th through July 4th from 1P.M. until 10P.M. with hours extended to 11P.M. on July 4th.

They may also be used December 30th through January 1st during the same times.

Violation of the ordinance would result in a simple misdemeanor penalty with a minimum fine of $500 dollars.

Padmore says the new ordinance will include specifics on where vendors may sell fireworks:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/FIREWORKS4.mp3

OC………in our community. ;20

Vendors will pay a $500 fee when their fireworks sales application is submitted to Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Sales from permanent structures will be allowed from June 1st to July 8th and December 10th to January 3rd each year.