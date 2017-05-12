TREASURE OF SIOUX CITY AWARDS PRESENTED

The 14th annual Historic Preservation Week in Siouxland is drawing to a close with special recognition of volunteers involved with Sioux City’s Public Museum.

The Siouxland Historic Preservation Commission presented their annual Treasure of Sioux City Awards to the Peirce Mansion Committee and former museum curator Grace Linden on Friday.

Linden created the museum’s archive system and worked there for 20 years before retiring in 2015.

She continues to volunteer at the museum:

Don Duzik accepted the award on behalf of the Peirce Mansion Committee, which has restored the Victorian home built at 2901 Jackson Street by John Peirce in 1893.

The mansion formerly served as the home of the public museum from 1961 until 2011.

Historic Preservation Week concludes Saturday with a program and tours of the Railroad Museum located near Riverside at 3400 Sioux River Road from 10am until 4pm.