GRASSLEY CHALLENGES FBI ON TRUMP ALLEGATIONS

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says it’s time for the F-B-I to publicly reveal “whether it is or is not investigating the president, because speculation has run rampant,”
President Donald Trump’s written statement about F-B-I director James Comey’s firing indicated Comey had told Trump three times that he was NOT under investigation, but several news outlets are citing sources within the F-B-I who dispute that.
Grassley addressed the issue Thursday during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.
Grassley said during a FOX News Channel interview Wednesday that those who suggest Comey’s firing is “Nixonian” need to “suck it up and move on.”
