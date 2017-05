NEW BID PROCESS APPROVED FOR BRYANT ELEMENTARY

THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE IS BACK ON TRACK.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD VOTED TO APPROVE A BID LETTING PROCESS FOR NEARLY $17 AND A HALF MILLION DOLLARS TO BUILD THE SCHOOL.

THAT COMES A MONTH AFTER EARLIER SUBMITTED BIDS WERE REJECTED BECAUSE THE LOWEST ONE WAS NEARLY THREE MILLION DOLLARS HIGHER THAN THE DISTRICT’S FORMER $16 MILLION DOLLAR ESTIMATE.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT MIKE KRYSL SAYS THE DISTRICT HOPES TO HAVE A NEW BRYANT BUILT BY LATE 2019:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/BRYANT4.mp3

OC………FALL OF 2019. :12

THE DISTRICT WILL OPEN THE CONSTRUCTION BIDS ON JUNE 6TH AND THE BOARD WILL VOTE ON ACCEPTING ONE ON JUNE 12TH.

BRYANT STUDENTS ARE CURRENTLY ATTENDING CLASSES IN THE OLD CRESCENT PARK BUILDING AT WEST 27TH AND MYRTLE.