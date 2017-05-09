BRANSTAD SIGNS BILL TO LEGALIZE FIREWORKS

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has legalized the sale of bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks, sparking enthusiasm from vendors eager to expand into the state.

Branstad signed a bill Tuesday approved by the Legislature that allows sales between June 1st and July 8th as well as from December10th to January 3rd.

Under the law, cities and counties may forbid the use of fireworks, but they cannot prohibit their sale.

However, local governments can control locations of firework sales.

Firework sales in Iowa are expected to bring in about $1.5 million in sales tax revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.