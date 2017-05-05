PETER NOONE BRINGS THE BRITISH INVASION SOUND TO SLOAN

Herman’s Hermits was part of the British Invasion of rock and roll of the 1960’s and Peter Noone has been the frontman for the band since he was 15 years old.

The rockers take to the WinnaVegas stage in Sloan on Saturday night at Noone credits his longevity to taking care of himself over the past 50 years:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HERMAN.mp3

OC……..from the beginning. ;19

Noone says in the early days, the goal was to get a song on the radio and after playing throughout England, it finally happened:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HERMAN2.mp3

OC…..get on the radio. ;23

A string of hits including “I’m Henry the 8th I Am”, “A Must To Avoid”, “Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” and others followed.

So did a trio of movies like “Hold On”, but Noone wanted his band’s movie to be different from other early rock films like “A Hard Days Night”:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HERMAN3.mp3

OC……..as we could. ;18

Noone’s first hit found a new audience when “I’m Into Something Good” was featured in 1989’s comedy “The Naked Gun”.

He re-recorded it exactly like the 60’s original and over 50 year’s later it still sounds like that when he sings it and his other hits:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HERMAN4.mp3

OC………ten good years. :19

Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits takes to the stage at the WinnaVegas Casino Saturday night in Sloan, Iowa.