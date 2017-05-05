BRANSTAD SIGNS VOTER I.D. BILL

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed a voter identification measure that requires voters to show ID at polls starting in 2019.

Secretary of State Paul Pate joked with Branstad and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds as the Governor signed the bill:

Pate says 95% of Iowans already have a driver’s license, military I.D. or passport that can be used to verify them when they vote:

The bill also reduces Iowa’s early voting period from 40 days to 29.

The 2018 party primaries next June will be the first election in which the new I.D. requirements will be in effect.