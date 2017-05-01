DEPUTY KILLED IN COUNCIL BLUFFS JAIL BREAK (UPDATE)

UPDATE 5:45 pm 5-1-17

Authorities have identified the sheriff’s deputy who was fatally wounded when an inmate escaped from the jail in Council Bluffs Monday.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker says 43-year-old Mark Burbridge died at an Omaha hospital.

He and 59 year old deputy Pat Morgan, were both shot during the escape after an inmate stole one of the deputy’s guns.

Danker says 23-year-old Wesley Williams Correa-Carmenaty attacked and shot the two deputies who were driving inmates back from court.

Correa-Carmenaty then stole the jail transport van and drove it out through a garage door.

Danker says Correa-Carmenaty tried unsuccessfully to steal a pickup truck just outside the jail and shot that driver.

The suspect then crashing the van and carjacked another car.

Correa-Carmenaty drove to Omaha where he was arrested after a short pursuit.

Burbridge was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

Morgan has worked for the sheriff’s department for 10 years.

Morgan and the civilian driver are both in fair condition at an Omaha hospital.

Before the escape, Correa-Carmenaty was sentenced Monday to 45 years in prison for his role in a botched robbery in March 2016.

He had pleaded guilty in January to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and two counts of robbery in connection with the slaying of 22-year-old Anthony Walker.

