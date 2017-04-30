FRIENDS & FAMILY BID FAREWELL TO RANDY RENSHAW

Funeral services took place Saturday in Storm Lake for former KSCJ News director and Open Line host Randy Renshaw.

He was the voice of KSCJ for over a quarter of a century, beginning in the mid 1980’s.

Randy will be remembered for his coverage of events like the crash of United Airlines Flight 232, the explosion at Terra Chemicals, and the terror attacks of 9/11 and in Oklahoma City.

His cousin, Tim Renshaw, worked with him in radio at Storm Lake before Randy cane to Sioux City and shared more humorous memories of Randy on our tribute show.

One involved Randy deciding to take care of a couple of barrels of old records:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RRR.mp3

OC…….this guy had. :20

Another time Randy had to play a legal i.d. during a St. Louis Cardinals baseball broadcast, but was away from the control room when Tim called for the i.d:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RRR2.mp3

OC………right through the wall. :18

Tim served as a pall bearer at his cousin’s funeral.

Randy Renshaw died last Tuesday at age 66 in a Sioux City hospital after a short illness.