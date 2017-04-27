TYSON GRANT TO HELP LOCAL STUDENTS

Tyson Foods has teamed up with the United Way of Siouxland, the Sioux City Community School District and their Public Schools Foundation to fight childhood hunger and increase literacy.

Tyson presented a $50,000 grant to help the Iowa Reading Corps program team up with the Free Summer Meal program this year.

The meal program is offered at 15 locations in June and July including the Hunt and Spalding Park elementary schools during lunch hours of 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Tyson grant will also help hire new Reading Corps members to work with students throughout the school year.

Photo courtesy SC School District