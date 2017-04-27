CAMP HIGH HOPES ANNOUNCES RIBFEST DETAILS

Camp High Hopes and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City are teaming up to host the annual Rib Fest fundraiser this summer.

Twenty local barbecue teams will be barbecuing ribs to compete for prize money and bragging rights.

Sarah Morgan of Camp High Hopes says there will be some new things added to this year’s event:

There will also be a pig kissing contest and a “People’s Choice” award for your favorite ribs.

Two grills will also be raffled off:

Brad Streeter of the Hard Rock says two great local bands will be performing at Ribfest:

This year’s Ribfest is Saturday, June 24th from 11am to 4pm at Battery Park.

Tickets will be available at the event.