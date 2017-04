KSCJ CELEBRATES 90TH ANNIVERSARY ON THE AIR

KSCJ RADIO COMMEMORATED 90 YEARS OF BROADCASTING IN SIOUX CITY ON TUESDAY WITH A CELEBRATION FOR ITS LISTENERS AND THE COMMUNITY.

OVER 500 PEOPLE TURNED OUT AT THE STUDIOS AND A SPECIAL “DRIVE TIME LIVE” SHOW WAS HELD FROM 4PM UNTIL 6PM FEATURING CURRENT AND FORMER STAFF.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT APPEARED AND READ A PROCLAMATION FOR THE STATION LOCATED AT 1360 ON THE AM DIAL:

KSCJ LAUNCHED AN FM SIMULCAST SIGNAL IN 2015 on 94.9, BUT IT WASN’T THE FIRST TIME THE STATION BROADCAST ON THAT FREQUENCY.

THE STATION ACTUALLY BROADCAST AT THAT EXACT SPOT ON THE FM DIAL STARTING ON AUGUST 18TH, 1947, THE FIRST FM STATION IN SIOUX CITY HISTORY.

WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE WHAT OUR 100TH ANNIVERSARY WILL BRING.