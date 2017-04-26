FORMER OPEN LINE HOST RANDY RENSHAW DIES AT AGE 66

Longtime KSCJ Open Line Host Randy Renshaw has passed away after a short illness.

Family members say Renshaw died of complications from cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Sioux City hospital.

The 66 year old Renshaw was born in Storm Lake on November 18th, 1950.

He was the voice of KSCJ for over a quarter of a century, beginning in the mid 1980’s.

Renshaw left KSCJ briefly for California and St. Louis, returning to the station to cover news and host “Open Line” in 1992.

He retired in June of 2013.

Funeral services are pending.

Photo by George Lindblade