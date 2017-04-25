IOWA CITY VICTIM SUFFERED MULTIPLE TRAUMA

Iowa City Police say the death of a former Sioux City man at a bail bond office there Sunday morning is a homicide where the victim suffered multiple sources of trauma.

The body of 34 year old Jonathan Wieseler, who worked for Lederman Bail Bonds in Iowa City, was discovered around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They are expected to release the results tomorrow.

Wieseler attended North High School in Sioux City and was the co-producer of KSCJ’s “Having Read That” book review shows hosted by his longtime friend Brian Vakulskas.

Wieseler had lived in Iowa City since 2001.