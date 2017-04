Officials have determined the cause of the fire that destroyed a two-story farm house Sunday evening northwest of Le Mars.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says embers from a nearby burn pile ignited combustible material next to the home:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/LMFIRE.mp3

OC………right to the house. ;24

Schipper says the fire has been ruled accidental.

The home owners, Melvin Plueger and his wife, were able to safely escape the burning structure.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.